Let us address period poverty

Male students at Alere Secondary School in Pachara Sub-county, Adjumani District, actively participate alongside their female counterparts in making reusable sanitary pads to tackle menstrual poverty. According to a story published in the Daily Monitor on Friday, October 31, titled How Adjumani school is tackling menstrual poverty, because of this noble cause, no female student has dropped out of school in the last five years.

These enlightened young men are not only enabling girls to get free reusable sanitary pads but also making a significant contribution towards fighting stigma against menstruation.

Unfortunately, in many communities, menstruation is still treated as a dirty and shameful phenomenon.

This hinders girls from seeking the knowledge and support they need to safely manage their monthly periods. What these male students are doing is a commendable undertaking that should be emulated by schools and communities countrywide to ensure menstruation is not a barrier to women’s efforts to attain gender equality.

Currently, several girls cannot afford sanitary pads, so they are forced to miss school during their monthly periods. The problem is compounded by the fact that many schools do not have clean sanitary facilities where girls can manage their periods safely and with dignity.

Schools, especially those in rural areas, have a shortage of toilets, with the few available pit-latrines shared by boys and girls, depriving girls of privacy.

There is also a shortage of water, making it extremely difficult for girls to stay in school during their monthly periods. These days of absence lead to poor academic performance and increase the risks of girls dropping out of school.

Owing to the high cost of sanitary pads, many girls and women are forced to resort to using unhealthy and degrading alternatives such as rags, sponges, and even soil-filled polythene bags covered with cloth. This use of inappropriate alternatives exposes them to reproductive and urinary tract infections. Left untreated, these infections can lead to severe complications such as infertility.

We, therefore, call upon all men countrywide to emulate the male students of Alere Secondary School and actively participate in ensuring women are empowered to manage their periods safely and with dignity.

Those in authority must ensure that schools, workplaces, and public areas have sanitary facilities that cater to women’s menstrual needs. Reducing taxes on sanitary pads or removing them altogether would go a long way in combating menstrual poverty.

Government should also consider providing free sanitary pads in schools to enable girls to continue their education without interruption occasioned by menstrual challenges.

The Education ministry should step up efforts to teach male students that menstruation is a natural phenomenon that females undergo. They should be made to understand that instead of mocking, insulting and ridiculing their female counterparts during their periods, they should have empathy and help whenever required to.

Through the above solutions, girls can stay in school and complete their education, enabling them to be gainfully employed. Ensuring menstrual needs are met at workplaces also enables women to be more productive, and this can spur economic growth.





