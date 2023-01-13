Let us all strive to be responsible road users

This week we reported that police have issued new guidelines for boda bodas and bus operators. Key among the guidelines are; bus drivers are required to have badges with their details on them while boda boda riders have been advised to get proper licences.

According to Traffic police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police Faridah Nampiima, this will help traffic police officers trace the movement of buses and arrest drivers who cause accidents and then move to another company. (See Daily Monitor, January 10, “Police issue new orders for bodas, bus operators”)

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the badge system has been introduced. A few years back, the Ministry of Works and Transport introduced the badge system for taxi and bus drivers. The badges were displayed in the vehicles at all times but the system was later removed.

Therefore, before reinstating the same, it would be prudent to know why it was removed in the first place and if that is known, have a contingency plan to make it work better and more effectively this time. Otherwise, history will repeat itself like it usually does with such projects.

That said, it would be unfair not to give credit to the police for working towards ensuring safety on the roads from all angles.

However, police and all stakeholders including road users must keep emphasis on responsible road use for all. Even with licences, an irresponsible and reckless boda boda rider will still cause a crash, and a badge might not be enough to stop a speeding driver from risking passengers’ lives.

Just between January 1 to 8, 340 road accidents have been registered with 59 fatal crashes. These statistics should be enough to rally us all to ensure responsible road use. It will take more effort not only from traffic police but from us all. Efforts as simple as capturing video evidence of an errant driver reading WhatsApp messages or using a phone while driving and having that evidence reach the authorities who then follow up and bring the offender to book will make a change, small but a change nevertheless, or speaking up when road safety is being disregarded. This kind of vigilance also reminds drivers and other road users that we are all accountable to each other.