Let us continue to keep a neat Chan report card

The ongoing 2024 TotalEnergies Caf African Nations Championship (Chan) has, in many respects, been a matter of incremental improvements for tournament joint hosts Uganda.

Staged belatedly, Uganda and fellow hosts, Tanzania and Kenya, are using the 2024 Chan as a dress rehearsal for African football’s showpiece tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, due to take centre-stage in 2027.

There are a number of boxes that Caf, the African football governing body, much prefers are ticked when a country is handed hosting rights. Arguably, the three most important, in no particular order, are that the infrastructure piggybacking the tournament in question is up to scratch; an incident-free tournament sees the light of day; and the hosts enjoy a deep run.

If these requisite pieces have not quite neatly fallen into place during the staging of the 2024 Chan in Uganda, it must be added that they have come pretty close to doing just that. This, however, appeared to be a stretch when the hosts suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat on Matchday One at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

While the possibility of things coming full circle when Uganda hosts South Africa next Monday cannot be discounted, many Ugandans are happy to be currently caught in a shiver of excitement. And deservedly so, we reckon. The way in which Uganda has used an e-ticketing system to insulate itself from the problems that have bedeviled fellow host Kenya has been wildly, if disarmingly, successful.

Caf has, with brutal but not terribly insightful honesty, told the organisers in Kenya that there is work to be done to address breaches in security measures at Kasarani Stadium during its home matches.

The breaches came to a head during the match against Morocco, which the hosts valiantly fought to win 1-0. Uganda has not only found itself mercifully free of such embarrassing breaches, but the mood inside the Mandela National Stadium has also lifted on multiple occasions behind near capacity attendances. This is just the kind of report card that organisers would literally die for. Yet it would be prudent for all stakeholders not to rest on their laurels.

As history shows, the threat of an implosion is always a heartbeat away. Owing to this, the default position should be one that challenges one to always do better, regardless of the inroads made or speed bumps run into. Also, given the State's past record when it dragged its feet to fulfil monetary promises made after Uganda qualified for the 2017 Afcon, it remains to be seen whether lightning will strike twice.

The Shs1.2 billion that was staked for each win at the 2024 Chan is undoubtedly a tried and tested motivational tool in professional sporting disciplines.

One can only hope that there is substance behind the hype this time round. We have already seen just how things can darken substantially when feet are dragged. Let lightning not strike twice. Let us continue to make those incremental improvements.