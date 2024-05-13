Let us not wait until it’s broken to fix it

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) is never out of the limelight as its name is smeared with mud whenever you find a bad road.

By the time they come out to explain which roads are under Unra and which ones fall under the local governments and city authorities, many have already made a judgement.

Even in that case, the conclusions of failing to do their work in time or anticipating the need for repairs are never farfetched.

The latest case is the ongoing reconstruction of the Karuma Bridge on the Kampala–Gulu Highway.

It connects large chunks of the country to the north and West Nile across the River Nile.

There is a report that shows that the structural failings that prompted the recent closure to heavy-duty traffic were first discovered 15 years ago.

The same can be said of the Katonga Bridge on the Kampala-Masaka highway, which was destroyed by floods.

In many cases, we have always known that our roads, or even bridges, have a lifespan not exceeding 50 years.

However, we always get past the 50 years, watching the infrastructure fading away. This is quite bothersome.

The pedestrian argument will always be the lack of funding. We are all ignoring the lack of planning because these roads/bridges decline under our watch.

This was the same case with the Nile Bridge built to replace the old Owen Falls Dam Bridge in Jinja, which had extremely visible cracks for several years.

Road maintenance should be a centrepiece of everything that we do in that sector before we even get to reconstruction.

Today, the entire Kampala City Metropolitan Area is nearly one construction site as we have witnessed small potholes develop into bumpy gardens (pun intended) before anything is done.

The good engineers then show up with huge trucks, graders, cranes and culverts to do ‘repairs’, which are in the actual sense reconstructions. All this is done many years after the actual lifespan of the roads has expired.

Conspiracy theorists argue that the plan, or lack of, is to wait for a total breakdown in order to pass huge budgets to reconstruct the roads.