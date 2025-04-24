Let us reflect on Pope Francis' death as a nation

Pierre Marc Gaston de Lévis, Duke of Lévis, who lived between 1764 and 1830, was a French politician, aphorist, and soldier, who said the following about death: “To judge of the real importance of an individual, we should think of the effect his death would produce.”

The late Pope Francis visited many places on earth, some of them never been visited by a Pope. He sought to create change, and wherever he went, including Uganda, his visit created an indelible impact. Consider, for example, the refurbishment and expansion of the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo, which is now a place we can be proud, as a country to host thousands of visitors every year.

The Pope’s visit helped us to achieve that. Roads were constructed, buildings renovated, and a spotlight shone on a little-known home for the elderly and disabled when he went there. Many individuals who were part of the Pope’s visit to Uganda in 2015 either benefited economically or morally. The Holy Father’s visit changed lives in many ways.

As his life had a great impact, so his death should not be in vain. We should, as a nation, use this time of mourning the patriarch to reflect on the strides we have taken since the Pope’s visit in 2015. Were they steps forward or backwards? We should undertake maintenance and renovation of the infrastructure that was put in place for his visit, and construct more. Let us emulate the Pope as he lived and preached hope and a focus on the future. “Life is a journey. When we stop, things don't go right. We must always walk in the presence of the Lord, in the light of the Lord, always trying to live in an irreprehensible way."

Let all those who met Pope Francis and heard him reflect on his message: “Even if the life of a person has been a disaster, even if it is destroyed by vices, drugs, or anything else—God is in this person’s life. You can, you must try to seek God in every human life. Although the life of a person is a land full of thorns and weeds, there is always a space in which the good seed can grow. You have to trust God.” Uganda is not beyond redemption. We still have to room to change and grow.