Lodging 10,000-room deficit: Think outside proverbial box

The revelation by the Uganda Hotel Owners Association that Uganda is grappling with a deficit of 10,000 rooms for expected guests ahead of next month’s Africa Nations Championship (Chan) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) calls attention to the urgency of action. The news does not come as a vulgar surprise, not least because acute shortages have, since time immemorial, blighted Uganda's hospitality sector.

This comes against the backdrop of a new dataset that recently had state actors swelling with pride. While the International Congress and Convention Association's 2024 rankings have Uganda sitting pretty in sixth position on the African continent when it comes to top destinations for association meetings, it turns out there is a lot of work to be done.

The cold truth is that Uganda’s growing profile as a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination masks what can be construed as a soft underbelly. The reason as to why this is the case is because, as an age-old dictum reminds us, statistics only ever tell half the story. We should not settle into a routine of digesting these figures that do not bleed unquestionably. This is because, and excuse the pun, five-star hotels are few and far between in Uganda.

More on that shortly. For starters, though, it is important to note that, if taken at face value, a tourism marketing masterplan put together by the Tourism ministry drips with superlatives. What with the 3,800 hotels it lists and presumes to be dotting all four corners of the country!

A closer look, however, reveals that VVIP rooms are at a premium and, most importantly, Uganda seems incapable of finding a way out of the crisis. To be specific, the grading and classification report the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) released for accommodation facilities in the country back in December of 2024 made for such grim reading. It turned out to be a reminder of the stark realities that confront players in the hospitality sector.

The report made clear that only the Speke Resort and Conference Centre made the cut to be rated as a five-star hotel. It indicated that eight accommodation facilities received a four-star rating, 11 were rated three stars, and 30 received a two-star rating.

Uganda's hospitality sector is not as hospitable as many presume it to be. Evidently, there is a lot of work that needs to be done. For now, finding a way of bridging the lodging crisis that is staring Hoima in the face ahead of the oil-rich district staging some 2027 Afcon matches seems to be a decision of enormous importance.

From the looks of it, state actors might have to think outside the box to complete the jigsaw puzzle. The state could for instance prod its citizens to rent out their properties on Airbnb during the tournament in a bid to avert a bedding crisis. The country can also invest a significant amount into putting up apps that popularise homestays.