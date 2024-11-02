Lower cost of internet to boost digital revolution

This week, Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Permanent Secretary (PS) Aminah Zawedde encouraged public servants to fully embrace the government’s digital transformation agenda if it is to succeed.

Dr Zawedde said the government will achieve efficiency once its staff in ministries, departments and agencies become digitally fluent.

“When government employees embrace digital tools, we can deliver services more efficiently, reduce bureaucracy, and bring government closer to the people,” she said, adding “Technology isn't just about digital tools—it's about transforming lives and livelihoods. From my early days in the tech sector to my current role, I have witnessed first-hand how digital solutions can create tangible social and economic impact for our citizens.”

We couldn’t agree more with the PS. Indeed, the government has made strides in expanding internet connectivity around the country by developing the legal and regulatory environment for digital transformation, developing e-services and improving cyber security.

Most importantly, through the implementation of the National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure and e-Government Infrastructure (NBI/EGI) Project it continues to provide connectivity to ministries and departments around the country.

In April last year, the government launched a digital transformation roadmap. The 2023-2028 roadmap is meant to facilitate 90 percent household connectivity; 90 percent broadband coverage by geography; and 90 percent citizens accessing e-services online by 2040.

But like the PS says, technology isn't just about digital tools—it's about transforming lives and livelihoods. It is for this reason that we appeal to the government to look into factors that can help lower the cost of internet in Uganda.

A 2020 study by telecom regulator Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) put the cost of acquiring one gigabyte of internet in Uganda at $2.67 (Shs9,819). Compared to Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda at $2.41 (Shs8,863), $2.18 (Shs8,017) and $2.18 (Shs8,017) respectively, Uganda’s was the highest.

Besides the internet being used to improve service delivery, it currently employs millions of Ugandans. Young Ugandans are gradually shifting from selling goods in shops to vending them online. Because of this, Uganda’s online shopping is expected to expand by 18 percent, grossing at least $74m (Shs275.5b) in revenue this year, according to a recent report by Knight Frank.