Lubowa police raid: UPDF should act on deteriorating discipline

On Wednesday afternoon, a contingent of men and officers of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) raided Lubowa Police Station on the Kampala-Entebbe highway and beat up civilians and police officers.

Col Chris Magezi, the acting head of the Ministry of Defence’s Public Information Office, tried to explain away the unforgivable incident as a “failure of coordination between the security officers on routine patrol and the police elements at the station”, adding that the incident is being “reviewed internally by the UPDF and police authorities”.

The question, though, is to what end is that incident being reviewed? This question becomes pertinent given that the number of cases of soldiers attacking police officers is on the rise. In September 2021, a contingent of operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and the Police’s Directorate of Crime Intelligence roughed up Constable Barbara Nagudi, who was on duty at Victoria University as they moved in to arrest the Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga. Constable Robert Mukebezi was in January 2022 shot in the leg by a soldier who found him towing an army vehicle that had been involved in an accident.

The police officer’s leg was subsequently amputated. Early in May 2022, a soldier attached to the Military Police grabbed a traffic police officer by the collar and dragged him around a downtown street. In January 2023, eight soldiers raided Lumuli Police Station in Ndejje Parish, Wakiso District, and forcibly took away two soldiers who had been arrested for staging an illegal roadblock and extorting motorists. Before those incidents, a senior UPDF officer, Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza, was involved in assaulting a traffic police officer.

That is not a catalogue of actions of the “disciplined” and “professional” army that President Museveni promised Ugandans. They are also not actions of the kind of Force that he has always been credited for having built. The problem, though, has been the army’s failure to rein in the culprits.

The army missed an opportunity to send out the message that it was not okay for soldiers to assault traffic officers or those from sister security agencies when it failed to take action against Gen Kyaligonza. The failure to take action against errant soldiers is fuelling the impunity and setting the stage for the estrangement of relations between the army and police. We must be intentional and stop pussyfooting on cases of indiscipline, lest we jeopardise national security.