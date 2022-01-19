Maintain toll rules on expressway

Motorists queue at Kajjansi Toll Plaza on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to pay the road user fees on January 13, 2022. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

  • There are, of course, remaining challenges for the project to work well like the high toll fees which many would-be users cannot afford because of the prevailing economic challenges, installing street lights, and dealing with the traffic jam at the various exits on the road. Some individuals and groups have requested to be exempted from paying the toll.

Government should maintain current position on the Kampala- Entebbe Expressway by not amending the rules to exempt more people. It is almost a month since the government started implementing the toll on the road with reports of positive revenue generation, increased security and better maintenance.

