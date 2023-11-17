Mak’s plan against forgery will preserve academic integrity

In the face of increasingly sophisticated technological forgeries, we find Makerere University’s call for employers to actively reach out for verification of academic documents not only a proactive approach, but an essential measure in the battle against fraudulent practices.

Given Makerere’s influential position in Uganda’s education sector, we believe it sets a significant precedent. It is our earnest hope that other public and private institutions of higher learning will heed Makerere’s call where necessary to ensure the legitimacy of academic achievements.

This initiative, spurred by concerns raised by Ombudsman Beti Kamya, underscores the commitment to upholding academic standards and counter the misuse of modern technology to commit fraud. In aligning with these concerns, we affirm the necessity of such measures to protect the sanctity of academic qualifications.

The impact of academic fraud is profound, affecting educational institutions, individuals, and society at large. The falsification of academic credentials not only undermines the credibility and integrity of our education system, but also erodes the trust placed in academic qualifications.

Such practices make it challenging for employers, institutions, and the public to rely on the legitimacy of educational achievements. Academic fraud can lead to the misallocation of positions, jobs, or opportunities, jeopardising the meritocracy within various sectors.

This initiative extends beyond addressing immediate concerns of document forgery. It sends a clear and powerful message about the paramount importance of academic integrity in today’s globalised and technologically advanced world.

Universities and other institutions of learning bear the responsibility not only to impart knowledge but also to ensure that the qualifications they confer remain a reliable and accurate reflection of an individual’s academic journey.

Makerere’s decision to confront the issue head-on sets a commendable standard and sends a powerful message, reaffirming the sanctity of genuine academic achievement in an environment susceptible to fraudulent practices.

Regular audits serve as a preventive measure against potential instances of academic fraud and the infiltration of unqualified individuals into the workforce, and above all, promote a culture of transparency and accountability.

We believe that periodic quality checks will contribute to the improvement of educational and professional standards. This practice ensures that individuals within institutions possess the necessary qualifications and competence to perform their roles effectively.