Make the right calls for education sector

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe’s suggestion that Uganda’s leading and oldest public university rents out its student halls during academic breaks is an intriguing idea that demands greater attention.

The Makerere University Vice Chancellor recently rationalised that such an undertaking would doubtless help the ivory tower balance the ledger by augmenting its revenue. The idea was mooted during an event where the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) handed over Mary Stuart Hall after giving it a fresh coat of paint. Prof Nawangwe, who purred over NEC’s renovation works, reckons that the university can collaborate with its business arm, Makerere Holdings Ltd, to manage bookings while promoting the halls for holiday rentals. Which is just as well. Superficially, one can come to the conclusion that the suggestion offers proof, if any was needed, that Makerere University’s vice chancellor is astute in business.

The market model within which anything and everything nowadays operates dictates that even public universities have to run as competing businesses. An eye has to be kept on the ledger as the ivory towers in question struggle to keep the lights on amidst dwindling direct funding for the government. Probe further, though, and you will be met with the fact that such an undertaking carries significant downsides. It will add yet another layer to the body of results that show how the marketisation of the higher education sector has come at a significant cultural cost. This has done much more than offer fodder for critics who were convinced that running our public universities for profit was always a bad idea. Trust has pretty much been eroded. Moreover at multiple levels.

To be clear, the government’s misguided attempt to marketise public universities has moved the ratio of academic staff to students to such an alarming extent that classes are crowded. Increasing student numbers to make a profit is doing more appalling harm than great good. Now, the vice chancellor and his coterie of financial managers are considering turning halls into Airbnbs. Who would have thought! Given all this, it would not be a stretch to say that the coming reckoning for public universities looks menacing. It is abundantly clear that the market model that informed Mahmood Mamdani’s treatise on the complexities of neo-liberal reform at Makerere University (Scholars in the Marketplace) looks unsustainable.

Two steps are perennially being taken back for every one in front. The time has come for a deeper rethink. The conversation that we should have has to prioritise one major issue: How can the government fulfil its objective of widening access to university (i.e. district quota system) while driving up quality through the power of student choice? This has to be considered against the backdrop that there are downsides to turning a degree into a consumer product that responds to market forces.

The choices that will have to be made will be anything but simple. All we can hope for is the government to make the right call. The recent spate of events, however, does not offer that much hope.



