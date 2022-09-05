Make this Chan different from the previous ones

Uganda Cranes booked a sixth successive appearance at the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) to be hosted by Algeria next year.

This will be the seventh edition of the biennial association football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), featuring national teams consisting of players currently playing in their respective local leagues.

This edition of the tournament will be held between January 8 and 31, 2023.

Originally scheduled from July 10 to 1 August 1, 2022, Caf rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on September 10, 2020 via video conferencing.

The administrators cited the postponement of the 2020 Chan and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa as well as the already-scheduled 2022 Fifa World Cup in November–December 2022.

This will be the sixth time Uganda is playing at the tournament having obliterated Tanzania 4-0 on aggregate.

Considering that the Cranes are the dominant team in this region and the qualifiers are playing on a regional basis, there is no shock in Uganda’s ability to sidestep its southern neighbours.

The result in itself comes at a time when coach Micho Sredojevic needed it most. Not many welcomed his second spell as national team coach but his employers, Fufa, have backed him.

Much of the criticism emanates from the faltering start to qualifying for the 2022 Afcon. Making this tournament was once the Holy Grail.

However, with every subsequent qualification, we are less and less satisfied with meeting the bare minimum just like the law of diminishing marginal utility.

It’s time to compete. Only two-time Chan champions, DR Congo, can equal Uganda’s number of qualifications.

Unfortunately, that is where comparisons between Uganda and DRC stop as the Cranes have never gone past the group stage since their debut appearance in 2011.

This record is extremely unpalatable. The Chan, with the exception of Egypt whose biggest home-based players don’t take part, is a fair reflection on leagues across the continent.

Over the years, the Chan has emphasized how far behind the Ugandan league is from the rest on the continent. Most of this is down to the small financial muscle of clubs here.

There are places in Africa where the football economy is significantly stronger than the conventional if you seek answers beyond the conventional avenues.