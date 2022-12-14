Make travelling easier and safer

The festive season is here and one of its key characteristics is the buzz of movement that it creates countrywide. There are already sections of the public in motion to different destinations to observe the Christmas holidays.

More than ever, the state of our roads matters. The physical state of the roads and bridges is of utmost importance. Whatever is necessary and within the means of the maintenance teams should be done to keep our motorways in good repair. Given the state of our weather at the moment, we should be on even higher alert for any gaps in road conditions. The festive holidays and the requisite travel upcountry should not be a cause for worry and dread, or worse still, human casualties.

The festive season or big holidays often come with huge risks to safety and security of persons and this is not just at home but internationally as well. In addition, the observance and enforcement of traffic regulations, as well as adequate deployment of police to control road movement and create order, is absolutely critical. If possible, a special traffic plan should be issued and timely updates on road conditions given out to the public.

This would help to prevent snarl-ups on major highways due to unforeseen circumstances such as infrastructure breakdowns. As part of our national disaster management plan, we should incorporate planning for special events and these include the festive season, elections and Martyrs Day pilgrimages, among others.

This is a call for the powers that be to anticipate and plan accordingly in order to minimise the number of road incidents and inconvenience associated with the season.

Some of the inconvenience may arise from other factors such as hiking of transport fares and while we may not totally control these in a free market economy, we can plan for any eventualities which may arise as a result.

Our wish this holiday season is for us to report lower number of traffic incidents and fatalities, faster and easier travel to the different destinations amid good security on the roads.

May the same spirit persist into the New Year, with our authorities ensuring that we keep up a high level of vigilance.

