Make travelling on water bodies safe

The death of seven people after a boat capsized on Lake Kyoga on Friday last week brings to the fore Uganda’s perilous water transport sector. The overloaded boat was transporting 36 people to Kiryanga Village in Acii Sub-county, Amolatar District, to attend a funeral. According to the police, as the boat approached a landing site, its engine struck a tree stump, causing the captain to lose control and the boat capsized. While some of the passengers of the ill-fated boat managed to swim ashore, seven people who could not do so drowned. None of the passengers was wearing a life jacket. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident but a regular occurrence on our lakes, rivers, and swamps. Passengers travel on these water bodies in overcrowded boats without wearing life jackets.

Many vessels used on our water bodies are in a deplorable state, endangering the lives of passengers and the crew. Some canoes used by locals have holes, necessitating someone to keep scooping water out of the canoe and pouring it into the water body throughout the journey, lest the canoe capsizes. So many avoidable deaths have occurred over the years in our water bodies. A case in point is the MV Templar tragedy in 2018, where more than 30 people drowned in Lake Victoria. The old boat was in poor condition, and it was overloaded. Passengers were not wearing life jackets, and many did not know how to swim. Similar tragedies have repeatedly occurred countrywide, caused by similar conditions.

We call upon the government to do more to ensure that all canoes, boats, and ferries are in good condition. People found operating vessels in poor condition should be penalised. Currently many people have no choice but to use private boats in poor condition because they are the only means of transport available in some areas. The onus is on government to ensure that these areas have ferries that can safely transport them. Where applicable, bridges should be built to ease mobility.

Furthermore, the government must make it mandatory to wear life jackets while travelling on water bodies. Owners of boats that transport people must be compelled to provide life jackets to passengers, and those who disregard this requirement should be prosecuted. The authorities should crack down on overloading of boats to ensure the safety of passengers and crews of boats. People should also be encouraged and enabled to learn how to swim in order to prevent drowning.



