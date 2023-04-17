Makerere guild polls need major surgery

Universities have always been the biggest breeding ground for the next leaders for many political parties and countries.

At university, the phrase ‘you are the leaders of tomorrow’ starts to come to life.

Students coming out of the restrictive nature of secondary school start to enjoy their newfound freedom and get a chance to explore.

This freedom is espoused in many ways. From class attendance to sleeping time to budgeting, meals et al, everyone takes their own path.

Many can argue that the Ugandan education system should enable learners to start these processes earlier.

Among the things some look forward to the most at university is an opportunity to get involved in politics.

At 18, you can stand for any elective position including Member of Parliament and the Presidency.

The precedents are there for all to reminisce. The ruling party (NRM) fronted Proscovia Alengot Oromait for Member of Parliament (MP) for Usuk County, Katakwi District in the 2012 by-election.



Following the death of her father, Alengot, then aged 19, became the youngest Member of Parliament in Uganda, and on the African continent.

While her contribution to the August House is not inked in the annals of history, her election totally disregarded age.

Every party in Uganda, big or small, structured or not, has a youth wing which they use to groom the next leaders or appeal to that particular cluster.

This is where mobilisation skills are honed.

So, when Uganda’s oldest university came up with draconian ruling disqualifying candidates in the 89th guild elections last week, they missed the crystal ball.

They went further to eliminate Ms Margaret Nattabi who was backed by the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The winner, Mr Robert Maseruka, is a third-year student of Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication after beating eight other contestants.

Maseruka, a former speaker of Nsibirwa hall was endorsed as a NUP candidate at the last hour.