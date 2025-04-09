Malaria vaccine: Govt must tackle hesitancy

One of the lasting impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in Uganda is the entrenchment of scepticism towards science. Such is the crisis of trust in health providers that reports of a dip in uptake of childhood vaccines have been rife across all four corners of the country.

A similar breakdown in trust engendered by misinformation in the rich world has not been without consequences. The United States, for one, is currently grappling with an outbreak of measles, a highly contagious virus.

This is why Ugandan authorities should not overlook falsehoods and conspiracy theories that are eroding trust in the underpinnings of public health.

Whereas it is early days yet, the pockets of lukewarm, if cold, reception that the rollout of national malaria vaccination campaign has been met with is, in a word, troubling.

The campaign is targeting children, with four doses meant to be administered between six to 18 months to optimise protection against severe malaria.

In our assessment, the aforementioned campaign is long overdue. Malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) have continued to stick out like the proverbial sore thumb in this part of the world. Any attempt[s] to either reduce or eliminate the health burden caused by these vector-borne and parasitic diseases has/have to be warmly welcomed. Yet our reportage over the past few days has illuminated the misgivings of some parents. This status quo stresses the fact that evidence-based arguments have failed to crack the veneer of vaccine hesitancy.

The misinformation is not dissimilar from the collective frown that has greeted malaria control campaigns anchored on indoor residual spraying and, even, using insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

While science offers no support, there is a growing number of vaccine sceptics in Uganda who continue to link neuro-developmental conditions like autism to life-saving jabs. Their persistence in perpetuating falsehoods and finding anecdotal support in conspiracy theories means that it is unwise to—as has always been the case—focus way too narrowly on clinical issues.

Much consideration should go into widening the picture. Interventions intended to course correct have to factor in the impact of religious, cultural and political beliefs/affiliations. The need to ensure that the malaria vaccine passes the hesitancy test cannot be stressed enough. Such is the significant malaria burden that Uganda faces that it feels like a millstone round the country’s neck.

The three million doses that have been ring-fenced to protect at least 1.1 million children across 105 of Uganda’s 136 districts should not be put to waste. Uganda can ill afford this if anything because the country registers 16 malaria deaths each day.

The fact that this is the 14th vaccine deployed by the government of Uganda to combat immunisable diseases shows the great lengths to which immunisation remains the cornerstone of public health in Uganda. We should take great pride in this fact.