Manage delays in service delivery

In September, a total of 6,881 acres of various crops, 410 livestock and an unspecified number of buildings were destroyed by the hailstorm that hit Yumbe District.

At least 32,160 residents in six sub-counties of Kuru, Apo, Lodonga, Drajini, Lori and Lodonga Town Council were affected by the hailstorm.

Unfortunately, to date, the affected are yet to receive government aid. (See Daily Monitor of December 17, “Yumbe hailstorm victims starve as government delays aid.”)

According to the story, after the hailstorm, the district disaster management committee compiled a report and submitted it to the Office of the Prime Minister, seeking aid for the victims but are yet to receive a response.

It is in times such as these that government should be seen to actively and in a timely manner manage disaster not with political rhetoric but by producing tangible results.

It is good that development partners and other organisations have tried to come to the rescue of some of the hailstorm victims but it would be ideal for the government voice and hand to be loud and clear. It is in such instances that citizen’s trust and confidence in their government is reaffirmed or destroyed.

The delays in service provision in various sectors and incidences in the country are notably recurring or growing into a chronic national disease.

Related Yumbe hailstorm victims starve as govt delays aid National

Last week, we reported about government’s delay in procuring and delivering of boat ambulances to the islands which left citizens concerned, (“Delayed delivery of boat ambulances irks islanders”- Daily Monitor December 17).

There’s the recent story of the intern doctors who have been protesting poor pay which when investigated revealed a delay in release of funds to pay the striking doctors never mind that Parliament had passed a supplementary budget for the same, not to mention delayed completion of projects such as markets, roads, this list, unfortunately goes on.