Men should take cancer fight seriously

As Uganda joins the global community to mark the cancer awareness month among men in November, also referred to as Movember, it is imperative that men take proactive steps towards their health.

Cancer, once considered a distant threat, has become a pain in the neck for many families across the nation. The Uganda Cancer Institute reports a significant rise in cancer cases across gender, and for men, it is prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers leading the pack. Yet, despite these alarming statistics, men continue to shy away from cancer screening.

It is because of this that the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) organized a two-day free cancer screening camp at the Mulago-based centre to enhance early detection and improve cancer survival rates among men.

Dr Fred Okuku, a cancer care consultant at UCI, explained that one doesn’t need to have symptoms before cancer screening, and that those with family history of cancer should not to miss the screening.

The call came amid growing stigma surrounding cancer and the notion that it's a "women's disease", which must be debunked. It is our call today to remind all that cancer knows no gender, and early detection is crucial for effective treatment and survival.

The reluctance to seek medical attention until symptoms persist or worsen often leads to advanced cancer stages, reducing treatment options and survival rates. Men must overcome traditional notions of masculinity and recognize that seeking medical care is a sign of strength, not weakness.

This November, we urge men in Uganda to break the silence and embrace cancer screening and testing because it can help detect abnormalities before symptoms appear, increasing the chances of successful treatment and survival.

Equally so, prostate cancer accounts for a significant proportion of cancer cases among Ugandan men. Screening through Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests and Digital Rectal Examinations (DRE) can identify potential issues early.

The Uganda Cancer Institute, hospitals, and health centers across the country offer affordable cancer screening services, and it is imperative that we take the initiative.

While at this, we cannot overlook the role the government has to undertake to ensure provision of screening and cancer treatment services across the country.

Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), the only comprehensive cancer treatment centre in Uganda, registers about 4,000 new cancer patients a year. However, many cancer patients in Uganda never receive treatment due to a variety of challenges like access to medication, health facilities and lack of money to take care of themselves.