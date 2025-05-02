Mental health clubs in schools is a great idea

A story about the existence of mental health clubs in schools is a sight for sore eyes. Published in this paper last month, “Mental health clubs: The game changer in schools”, the story tells of the mental health clubs initiative supported by SOS Children’s Village in partnership with Mental Health Uganda that has been introduced in schools across Wakiso and Gulu districts.

Part of the campaign, the story reveals is to normalize mental health conversations in Uganda’s education system.

Ms Martha Nankabirwa, a mental health administrator involved in the campaign says that the idea is to create safe spaces in schools where students can freely express their emotional challenges and that the program which targets 13 and 19 year olds focuses on building awareness, providing psychosocial support and reducing stigma through activities like poetry, debates and drama.

This initiative and many others that target the mental health of our young people is more than welcome. For long, students have had to grapple with so many issues such as academic pressure, peer pressure, bullying, parental abuse, financial challenges and so much more, quietly and alone.

And because most of these issues are not dealt with, they morph into depression which can lead to many unfortunate choices such as suicide. This is no way for a young person to live especially since we have all our hopes and exceptions built on their success as the next generation.

It is therefore great to hear that such initiatives have been employed and are already making a difference especially when it comes to healing trauma. According to the World Health Organization, one in seven adolescents suffer from a mental health condition.

This statistic alone should be reason enough to either join the initiative or support its success. All stakeholders, school administrations and parents inclusive should find out more about this and other initiatives and interest young people under their tutelage to join in.

We must do all we can to ensure that our young people are kept in tip top state of mind. As the students enjoy their school break, school administrators and parents should include this initiative as one of the new activities to be introduced next term.

The mental health club initiative makes use of speeches, music, debates, dance and poetry as therapeutic tools offering expression and healing. Surely this can’t be too hard to replicate for the young people in our circles of influence. Let’s make it happen.

