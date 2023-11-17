Missing grasshoppers must be taken seriously

A culinary crisis that has left the national palate high and dry is on our doorsteps after the nutritious and delicious seasonal grasshoppers failed this November. Our scientists are noting that the disastrous development is due to climate change or global warming, and the severe degradation of our environment.

As many will have noticed, the country is in the grip of an extreme weather event, El Nino, which has unleashed torrents of rain. The very wet weather we are experiencing is not conducive for grasshopper reproduction. Similarly, uncontrolled clearing of grasslands and forests for farming has further disrupted their natural habitat. Now, therefore, this huge gastronomic disappointment should focus attention on how severe shifts in climatic conditions and habitat loss are surpassing migrational or reproductive capabilities of certain species, including our grasshopper.

The world is rapidly evolving as it warms up, with far-reaching consequences for ecosystems. The UN climate action lobby has warned of the risk of species’ extinction as a lamentable result. The science shows that rising temperatures affect vegetation, making some ecosystems uninhabitable for certain animals with the loss of indigenous plant life, forcing wildlife, as we are experiencing with the grasshopper, to switch migration patterns in search of habitable conditions.

A recent UN climate action paper notes that “climate change has altered… ecosystems around the world. It has caused the loss of local species, increased diseases, and driven mass mortality of plants and animals, resulting in the first climate-driven extinctions”.

We must worry because it is acknowledged that over half of global GDP is dependent on nature. Our own economy which is heavily dependent on agriculture testifies to this reality. But nature is in crisis. We must seriously review the global efforts at mitigation elaborated three decades ago during the 1992 Rio Earth Summit which led to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the UN Convention on Biodiversity.

Our Ministry of Water and Environment estimates that between 1990 and 2015 alone, Uganda lost 63 percent of its forests. In the same period, we lost 40 percent of wetland cover as exponential growth in population saw increased and indiscriminate encroachment on wetlands for industrial expansion and human settlement to absorb population overflow exacerbated by massive rural-urban migration.