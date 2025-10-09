More effort is needed in the fight against impunity

A video recording showing a police officer who has since been identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police Clive Nsiima, attached to Counter Terrorism under Oil and Gas Protection Unit Kampala Metropolitan Zone, slapping a supermarket attendant who reminded him about an unpaid bill of Shs30,000, elicits all kinds of emotions, but for most anger, outrage, and even fear.

That the officer is heard blatantly stating to the victim that he can commit a crime even in front of a camera and get away with it is ominous. But mostly, it dampens the spirit during what should be a jovial period for Ugandans during this 63rd Independence Day.

What sort of independence is this when those like that supermarket attendant, who was assaulted right in front of a camera and the many others we might never know of, whose abuse was never captured on camera, are abused by some among us who swore to keep law and order but instead instigate lawlessness and abuse?

What about the rest who watch as such crime is being perpetrated but are too afraid to do anything or defend the victims because of fear that they too might end up victims and never receive true justice?

While the Director of Criminal Investigations AIGP Tom Magambo, described this as isolated behaviour by an officer, it is hard to unsee and unhear the victim’s shrill cry of pain and the culprit’s arrogant and shameless stance. It will take a lot more to restore broken trust and taper the anguish born from such incidents.

It is good to know that the said offender was arrested and detained, but now what? Sit back and wait for another video recording of an assault? There’s need to restore public trust, quench the embers of anguish. Nip any form of indiscipline or even the indication of it in the bud before it escalates to such levels.

Impunity by security officers, even on the roads, is testament to the fact that there are those among us who feel more entitled to this dear nation than the rest.

Uganda belongs to us all. Everyone must be made aware of this in no uncertain terms. We have enough national challenges to overcome as it is; we can’t let this form of impunity take a permanent slot on that list.

While it seems more than sensible and even rational to blame this sort of behaviour on individual ill manners, the blot on the Force occasioned by one of it’s men can’t be ignored. Something has to give. Much more effort has got to be invested in fighting impunity.

