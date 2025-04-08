More effort needed on maternal deaths

As Uganda joined the rest of the world yesterday to commemorate World Health Day, we were reminded of the critical importance of health in our lives.

According to the World Health Organisation, the day that ran under the theme ‘’Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures’’, aimed to urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

This resonates deeply with the struggles of many Ugandans, particularly women and children, who continue to face significant barriers in accessing quality healthcare. Our reporting in yesterday’s paper said statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that there has been an 18 percent decline in newborn deaths in the past eight years, but this falls short of the national target.

Currently, at least 22 in every 1000 babies born die within 28 days, a decline from 27 deaths per 1000 live births in 2016. This decline, according to information from the Ministry of Health, falls short of the “National Development Plan III (NDP III) target [of reducing the deaths to at least] 20 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2023/2024.”

The causes of maternal and newborn deaths are complex and multifaceted. However, most of these deaths are preventable with access to quality healthcare services, including skilled birth attendants, emergency obstetric care, and postnatal care.

Unfortunately, many Ugandan women and children lack access to these essential services, particularly in rural and underserved areas due to poor infrastructure, lack of skilled health workers, and lack of equipment.

The country has resources, but most of them are either lost through corruption or directed to areas that do not deserve.

It is because of this that we urge the Ugandan government to prioritize maternal and newborn health in its healthcare agenda by allocating more resources to maternal and newborn health programmes, including funding for healthcare worker training, equipment, and infrastructure. Secondly, the government should ensure that all women have access to skilled birth attendants, particularly in rural and underserved areas. It should also strengthen emergency obstetric care services, including cesarean sections and blood transfusions.

Another element that needs attention is postnatal care. Such services to mothers and newborns, including vaccinations and nutrition counseling, need to be improved across the country. In areas where the government is thin, it should implement community-based interventions, such as village health teams and community health workers, to promote maternal and newborn health.

Otherwise, we appreciate the gains made in that direction so far and ask the government to put more effort in reducing maternal and newborn deaths.



