More focus needed on mental health

Mental health is a key area of health that is increasingly coming under focus in Uganda, owing to how it affects all other sectors of health and productivity in the country.

Good mental health is key because it is a driver for other aspects of health. When mental disturbances occur, one’s behaviour and ability to function emotionally is impaired.

According to World Health Organisation statistics, one in every eight people are living with a mental health disorder. The latest research released by the Ministry of Health in Uganda signals a higher incidence of mental ill health in Uganda.

The study conducted by Makerere School of Public Health and Butabika Hospital between March and September in various parts of the country shows that one in every three Ugandans surveyed had severe anxiety, with some of the stress factors triggering this including alcohol and drug abuse, poverty, head injuries resulting in loss of cognitive function as well as stress arising from work, school and personal relationships.

While the survey results may reflect the burden of life in adults, the results in children surveyed are of particular concern. Of 1,366 children in 33 schools surveyed, results showed that one in three children had emotional problems. As the experts have pointed out, these are high rates and this affects the home and school life of children.

The approach of the study, focused on integrating mental health services into primary healthcare is an eye opener into often unreported mental health challenges that members of the community may be grappling with.

According to the statistical profile of Uganda published by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, children under 18 made up 55 percent of the population in 2014. The number of primary school- going children was at 8.8 million in 2017 and 2023 population between the ages of 0 and 19 is 25.3 million, close to half of the total population estimates.

This is a significant portion of the population whose mental health needs ought to be studied further and prioritised. While there are specialised units in major mental health facilities for the care of children, awareness needs to be built from home to school and community level on recognising and taking care of the emotional needs of children.