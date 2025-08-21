More should be done to stop school strikes

The recent wave of violent strikes in Ugandan schools is a disturbing trend that calls for urgent reflection from parents, educators, policymakers, and students themselves. The suspension of over 500 students at Ntare School in Mbarara and more than 200 at St Joseph’s College Ombaci in Arua in just one week paints a grim picture of the state of discipline and dialogue in our institutions of learning. At Ntare School, it was a case of a Senior Three student punished and his colleagues reacting by destroying school property, while at Ombaci, it was still a case of a student punished by a students’ leader over a small case of jumping the queue at the dining hall.

The era of strikes should be behind us, situations where students would destroy school property because of bad food, denial of opportunity to dance with girls, etc. However, the fact that they are still happening points to a failure on our part as stakeholders in the education institutions. Strikes and violent protests are not only destructive to property but also detrimental to the very future of the students who engage in them. Education is meant to shape young people into responsible citizens, yet such actions risk derailing their academic journeys, but also pushes the schools back because they now have to mobilse money for repairs instead of investing in more productive ventures that support inclusive education for the learners.

There is no prize for guessing why these strikes are taking place. There must be a real breakdown in communication between students and administration.

Too often, students feel unheard, while administrators resort to punitive measures rather than constructive dialogue. All students know wrong is wrong and the least they should do is strike over a colleague punished for wrongdoing. However, many schools are always just a decision away from strikes, with many unresolved and underlying pain points that are either ignored or under looked. But violence can never be a solution. Burning dormitories, destroying books, or clashing with authorities undermines the values of respect, responsibility, and flexibility that schools should instil in students.

Parents, too, must play their role in reinforcing discipline and teaching young people the importance of patience, negotiation, and peaceful conflict resolution. School administrations and the Ministry of Education must establish safe and structured channels for students to voice concerns. Issues such as academic pressure, poor facilities, or limited freedom of expression should be addressed before frustrations boil over into chaos.