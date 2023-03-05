Mr President, implement Bamugemereire’s report

This week, this publication reported that a land dealer in Namayumba Sub-county, Wakiso District, bought five villages in the middle of an acrimonious family wrangle. The dealer and her agents claim 150 acres and have been threatening to evict more than 1,000 residents in Busamba, Kanziro, Gayaza, Kinyika and Ngondwe villages.

Like other areas in the country, Wakiso District is now a hotbed of land conflicts. The dealers are well-connected, well-heeled and untouchable. They have unfettered access to security organs, judicial officers and land offices.

Bibanja owners have for years borne the brunt of violent land conflicts in the country, a ticking time-bomb blamed on government procrastination. The crisis on our hands is unsustainable. The government hesitancy to table the much-needed land reforms speaks to the glaring gaps in its despairing appeasement policy.

The Cabinet indecisiveness on Justice Catherine Bamugemereire’s recommendations gives credence to its failure to integrate land issues into the broader development targets. The conflicts we see today, also bring to the fore, the ludicrousness of a prejudicial land tenure system that has clogged the country’s economic-social transformation agenda.

Undeniably, the lingering land question has now morphed into a major crisis. Land conflicts have cast a shadow on the country’s aspirations. And in some parts of the country, we have started to see confrontations and bloodshed as bibanja holders confront land grabbers, targeting land they have subsisted on for generations.

Land conflicts have affected government anti-poverty initiatives such as Entandikwa Credit Scheme (ECS), Poverty Eradication Action Plan (PEAP); Plan for Modernisation of Agriculture (PMA), Bona Bagaggawale, aka Prosperity for All, National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation, aka Emyooga, and now the Parish Development Model (PDM). The failure to appreciate land as number one factor of production, explains the failure of these vital initiatives.

However, for government’s anti-poverty initiatives to prosper, our view is that there must be unselfish land reforms. It is important that the law protects interests of bibanja holders from senseless evictions, stop land fragmentation, and put in place a dependable land tenure system.