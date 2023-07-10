Mukasa situation should serve as an endless lesson

Last week, the local football season reached its climax as the Uganda Premier League held the best-of-the-season awards.

Sheraton Hotel was fittingly lit to create the glitz that made it a night worthwhile. In addition, the event was beamed live on three local television stations.

Milton Karisa, a forward who plays for league champions Vipers Sports Club (SC), was the biggest winner of the night. Karisa went home with four plaques including the most coveted one – the Player of the Season.

His overall contribution of nine goals and eight assists as Vipers clinched the title on goal difference saw him edge SC Villa attacker Charles Bbaale and Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale.

There were so many stats to drool over but none of these were the highlight of the night. That belonged to former SC Villa striker Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa.

Dressed in blue track suits on an occasion of suits and blazers, Mukasa, an extremely shy character strolled to the podium to pick his gong.

He received the Platinum Award, given for leaving an inedible mark on the game here. Vipers’ president Lawrence Mulindwa was the first recipient of the award.

Fimbo, as he has always been referred to, got a loud standing ovation. It comes 24 years after the season for which Mukasa is serenaded.

In 1999, Fimbo scored a league-record 45 goals to lead Villa to the league title. The season had 38 games.

That broke Jimmy Kirunda’s 21-year stranglehold on that record. Kirunda (RIP) scored 32 goals for KCCA.

However, life has been very hard on Mukasa over the past two decades. A man who made so many happy labours to put a meal on the table.

Mental health issues have seen him spend time in Butabika Hospital. His body often looked clearly emaciated.

So often, the football public has had to support him with basics as he gets through life living with his mum on the outskirts of Kampala.

Life after football has proved tough for many and Mukasa is only a representation of the extreme that should concern sports administrators.

There is a lack of a social security net for footballers and many sportsmen since most of their employers – the clubs – are only preoccupied by the present.

There is a need for the football federation – Fufa – and the National Council of Sports (NCS) to design a policy that can prepare these players for the day after.

Their careers, unlike many of us, run between the age of 18 and 35. That in itself presents unique challenges as they do not have transferable skills upon retirement.