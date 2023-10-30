Mulago women hospital great, but we need more

The First Lady, and Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, on Friday praised the work being done by the Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital.

In the same vein we would like to thank the concerned authorities for the services that have been applauded by Ms Museveni as “… truly excellent that I had no idea we had in this country”.

However, it is imperative that we also look at the general issue of healthcare provision in the country.

In the latest Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022 report, the number of mothers who died during pregnancy, delivery, or 42 days after delivery stood at 189 deaths per 100,000 live births. This means around 2,800 mothers died out of an estimated one-and-half million births.

This was way lower than the 336 deaths per 100,000 live births reported in 2016.

Whereas this is a significant improvement, reports on the general condition of health facilities for all Ugandans across the country remains a big problem.

The major challenges facing Uganda’s health sector include grossly underpaid health workers who are always on strike demanding better treatment, a shortage of health workers because many leave the country for better opportunities, and inadequate supplies of medicines and essential equipment in government facilities.

Other challenges include insufficient hospital beds and poor hospital infrastructure, high costs of treatment, and poor accessibility to health services, particularly in rural areas where poor road networks are the order of the day.

Uganda’s approximate population of 47 million has always been heavily impacted by illness and disease, with communicable diseases accounting for over 50 percent of the deaths in the country.

While we revel in the new facilities, it should not be lost on us that most of the country has difficulties accessing better treatment.

We recommend that the First Lady asks the Health ministry to ensure that at least every region have the kind of hospital that she toured on Friday. Many times, the people who will access services at facilities such as the Mulago Specialised Women Hospital live within the city or are not as needy as most Ugandans.

What will it take for a woman in rural island districts to access such services?

The scapegoat has always been inadequate funding, yet the health sector remains dogged by corruption and other ills.