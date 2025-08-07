Museveni’s instruction on roads is timely

After the Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala presented a scary situation on the state of roads in the country and funding gaps a few days back, it was great to hear the President respond. What the minister talked about was not new.

Many Ugandans know the state of their roads and bridges because they use them every day.

All people who have been to Mutukula know how terrible and embarrassing that highway is and a hindrance to the flow of goods on the central corridor, just like the Mbarara- Ishaka Road, Mpigi Expressway, etc, are.

The roads in Kampala are dotted with potholes and despite promises from city authorities and the army, no relief came for the road users. Therefore, it was a moment of truth for the minister to come out and own to the challenge he faces.

The funding shortfall, the inability to clear arrears from previous years, accumulating commercial interest and monthly cost claims from contractors and billions needed for compensation have all brought the road sector to a standstill.

About 2,000km of roads need urgent periodic maintenance, but where is the money? Therefore, President Museveni’s response where he urges agencies to prioritise the maintenance and construction of roads is a timely and welcome move. The country’s economic aspirations hinge on efficient transport networks.

From farmers struggling to get their produce to markets, manufacturers facing high logistical costs, or investors gauging the ease of doing business, trade routes that delay the movement of goods for days to destinations such as DR Congo, South Sudan and Rwanda; roads are the backbone of economic productivity and regional competitiveness.

While billions of shillings have been allocated to road construction for the last two decades, the persistence of poor-quality roads raises serious concerns about mismanagement, corruption, and inefficiency within the sector.

Therefore, the President’s instruction should not just be taken as just for the media but a wakeup call for action, right from the President himself to those concerned with the road sector in the country to have value for money, and project prioritisation.

Various roads have been launched but mainly ribbon-cutting ceremonies have always overshadowed the real construction as roads break, deteriorate and break down to impassable states. If the country is to benefit from the regional and intercontinental trade systems, and reap from the increased trade opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a robust transport infrastructure will be key in linking producers to regional and international markets.

Otherwise, poor road networks will remain a bottleneck to Uganda’s economic ambitions. Therefore, the instruction must be backed by strict enforcement process, transparent procurement processes, and active monitoring of projects. All Ugandans are waiting for is the results, not pronouncements.

The President’s focus and message is clear. The action should also be visible. His instructions should be seen in action. That way, Uganda will have better, safer, and more reliable roads for all of us.