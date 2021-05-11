Museveni should set durable legacy

By Editor More by this Author

Mr Museveni today takes his first giant step into his new five-year term as President. But as he swears in today, at 75 years, and having marked 35 years in power, several challenges face Mr Museveni. By the end of his 40 years in power in 2026, President Museveni will be 77 -years- old, probably signing off office and passing on the baton to the next leader or next generation of leaders.

Given his milestones, outclassing all tenure of our country’s presidents combined, should force a deep reflection on securing the country’s priorities, tackling and resolving its old and new challenges. And the tasks aren’t few. They encompass runaway corruption, biting poverty, joblessness, bloated public administration, and unanswered calls for electoral reforms. Outstanding are restrictive democratic space, poor service delivery, food and human insecurity, and unresolved sharing of dividends from newfound oil and gas resources.

Moreover, these challenges undercut our collective progress because Ugandans don’t face them with a united resolve and as a people with shared destiny.

However, this is not to say Mr Museveni’s regime hasn’t achieved. To its credit, the regime has scored in roads, energy, and industrial plants set ups. Even these accomplishments notwithstanding, the quest for unity as the bedrock of our nation’s collective progress, still eludes us. As has been with five other swearing-in before this, Mr Museveni will again be the lone political guest at Kololo Independence Grounds, with 10 candidates who challenged him in the 2021 presidential race, staying away.

These six cold-shoulder instances through 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021, should force President Museveni to focus on unity of the country. This should exact from Mr Museveni a compromise that should see our national days unify political rivals to share the same dais. This too, should command from Mr Museveni, as the victor, to rise to the challenge, seize the chance for national dialogue, sit down with Uganda’s core institutional networks and agree to correct what is wrong with Uganda and serve wananchi without discrimination.

Short of these magnanimous gestures, President Museveni embarks on a long-five year walk with a split 58 per cent of our voters cheering him on, but another 48 per cent left behind and hooting. As has been with previous elections, the heat from the 2021 polls are still palpable, but bottled up. Invariably, the sources of tension in all our elections since 1980, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and now, have been blamed on electoral violence, non-credible, not free, and unfair polls with a biased electoral umpire and absence of national consensus.

Advertisement

In sum, national dialogue is deserving of Mr Museveni’s attention and action as he enters his sixth elective term.