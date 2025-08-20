Nakivubo Channel: Don’t pander to Ham’s interests

President Museveni’s August 2 letter to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, in which he describes as “godly” a proposal by Mr Hamis Kiggundu to erect commercial structures atop the Nakivubo Channel, has stirred a hornet’s nest. And rightly so. Uganda’s President since 1986 is, however, convinced that the offer by Mr Kiggundu, a city real estate developer, to pick the tab whilst cleaning and strengthening the drainage channel before recouping his Investment is “imaginative and simple.” This could not be any further from the truth. In fact, it is a gross oversimplification of a complex situation. The strategic importance of the Nakivubo Channel to Uganda’s capital, Kampala, cannot and should not be understated.

This nine-kilometre drainage channel, whose tentacles span a great deal of Kampala’s slums before spewing out its contents into Lake Victoria, via Murchison Bay in Luzira, has 90 percent of Kampala Central dependent on it. This could simply be down to evidence that points to Nakivubo being, well, a reclaimed swamp. And we all know what happens when human activities such as construction plant their roots in floodplains. It goes without saying that, even before Mr Kiggundu’s so-called godly proposal reared its ugly head, the Nakivubo Channel was battling its own demons. Lest we forget, we are talking about a 20th-century drainage channel whose initial designs were straitjacketed by the limited hydrological understanding of the time. This not only compromised its structural integrity but also hydraulic capacity. The refurbishment in 1958 was akin to sticking plaster to deal with a broken system.

Recommendations made by a 1999 World Bank report, for the most part, remain on paper.

As such, challenges of siltation, debris buildup, and limited flow capacity have continued to stick out like a sore thumb. This is usually because of a combination of factors, including abjectly poor maintenance (if it can be called that!) and increasing urban runoff in an era where climate change has been relentless in the punishments it has meted out. As if that was not bad enough, we now want to add another problem in the shape of pandering to Mr Kiggundu’s commercial interests dressed in a CSR-esque garb.

This is regrettable, if anything because this drainage channel, which carries a substantial volume of Kampala’s stormwater, will react in the only way it can—vast swathes of the capital will be left at risk of inundation. Mr Kiggundu’s commercial structures will, sure as hell, make de-silting and debris removal doubly hard. Blockages will pretty much be the order of the day. This will have a domino effect of loss perpetuating loss. Hardly the “imaginative and simple” solution that President Museveni purred about in his August 2 letter. At any rate, the intervention that Mr Kiggundu continues to proffer flies in the face of sound engineering practices. Instead of building in a floodplain, efforts should be geared at rehabilitating as well as expanding Kampala’s primary drainage channel.

Short of that, we will be flirting with a disaster.

We will be no different from the dimwits that turned Noah into the butt of all jokes as he constructed his mammoth ark. Let us construct a mammoth channel; not mammoth buildings to line Mr Kiggundu’s pockets.



