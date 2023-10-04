National grid in need of reform

The downpour in Kampala that raked up several power outage minutes for the better part of Sunday is a timely reminder of how Mother Nature remains a maleficent force to the national grid.

Power vandalism had, on a lighter, if no less economically devastating, note, previously occupied a disproportionate part of the national psyche. And, maybe, it still ought to, but bigger problems occasioning blackouts abound.

The grid that connects all pockets of Uganda save for the West Nile is in dire need of reform, its pervasive infrastructure in urban areas notwithstanding. No less problematic for the grid is its 20th Century outlook—typified by fraying wires and all—that appears to be averse to blustery, storm-muddled days.

More than anything, the grid’s festering pain points are indicative of rigidity that—besides being entangled in a dated labyrinth—is not appreciative of the need to adjust to a surge in demand or dip in supply. At short notice.

Specifically, the much-vaunted Geographic Information System (GIS) has been rather toothless in its bid to slam the lid back on Pandora’s box that is deemed energy.

Put simply, deemed energy is electricity not evacuated to the grid either due to market forces (demand) or infrastructural bottlenecks.

The Auditor General’s report for the 2020/2021 Financial Year disclosed that failure to dispatch or evacuate electricity generated by independent power producers cost the taxpayer Shs87 billion.

A computer-based tool, the GIS links the decision-making process to data churned out around energy access and the like.

Consequently, it is supposed to make readily available useful information on the environment, minerals, and infrastructure, to mention but three. Yet here we are with regular maintenance and inspection of the grid hardly shielding it from deep-seated problems.

With climate change increasing the frequency and intensity of severe weather, we reckon issues around grid resilience must not be taken lightly.

A discussion around what contemporary grid reform looks like in Uganda is also long overdue. We cannot keep kicking the can down the road, and hiding behind fancy acronyms for good measure.

Cognisant that the issue of power vandalism cannot simply be wished away, it is also prudent that we start a conversation around how the grid might be made harder to destroy.

Just last year, state actors revealed that Shs1 billion was needed to replace five electricity transmission towers vandalised in Mukono District.