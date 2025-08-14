Need for concrete plan to fix flooding problem

As recently as February 2025, at least five schools in Ntoroko District’s flood-prone areas were not sure to reopen at the start of the first term.

The schools were part of areas submerged in floods from the previous year. Parts of this western Uganda district have been flooding since 2019, with attendant problems such as school closures when structures have been submerged.

When President Museveni visited the Rwenzori Sub-region on his Parish Development Model tours in May this year, high on the people’s agenda was fixing the flooding problem, which has caused submerging of various villages over a distance of up to 10 kilometres, among other adverse effects.

A 2004 Ntoroko Disaster Management Committee Report showed that a total of 30,000 people from close to 7,000 households had been affected by the floods. There were more than 9,300 internally displaced people who required resettlement.

Repeated pleas from the residents of the Rwenzori flood-prone areas over the cyclical flooding that is caused by rising waters of Lake Albert and the overflowing River Semuliki seem to have fallen on deaf ears, adding to the destruction and despair.

Yet despite the well-documented flooding effects, help and solutions have been slow in reaching the affected persons, particularly in Ntoroko.

As we inch closer to the general elections in 2026, the people in flood-prone areas are now tightening the noose around their area MPs, promising to punish legislators who have not garnered results in fixing the flooding problem.

Understandably, the residents are frustrated, and given the history of the flooding problem, they seem to be running out of options. This is an approach of last resort, almost the only tool left in the box, that residents of Ntoroko can employ to try and get accountability from their leaders.

The approach, however, has its limitations. Members of Parliament can voice the people’s concerns and contribute to shaping policy, but when it comes to practical solutions to the flooding, there are bigger government players who should be providing the framework of solutions, within which other players can fit.

The MPs can advocate for the crafting, funding, and execution of the flood mitigation strategies, but expecting legislators to go it alone in fixing their constituency problems is to ask for too much.

In the same vein, politicians have no business making lofty promises such as fixing or stopping large-scale flooding without a concrete plan on how they plan to achieve it.