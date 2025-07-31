New education regulations do not address real concerns for children

In May this year, the Ministry of Education issued a circular restricting activities such as parents bringing cooked food to school premises, the hiring of luxury cars and other shows of extravagance within schools. While this was intended to mitigate and address some valid concerns over school and parental excesses, the rules apply only to a select section of “haves”. The issues affecting the majority of school-age children are wide-ranging, and some of them are so grave, but the Ministry of Education regulations have so far either failed to articulate them or, where they have, are unable to make the regulations stick. Take, for example, the number of hours spent at school, the time learners travel and report to school, as well as the time they leave to start their journey home.

Who will address the mountains of homework with which learners are burdened, along with the schools that continue to administer corporal punishment contrary to regulations? The ministry pronounced itself to a very small extent on the means of transport learners use to go to school, but this is another area where regulation could help to streamline and introduce some uniformity with school bus services, as well as regulations that bar motorcycles from overloading and carrying young children in reckless fashion. Before stopping parents in some schools from feeding their children, perhaps the government should address areas where parents cannot even afford food for their children. If we are committed to equity, let us start by addressing the gaps where the majority cannot afford it.

School safety in terms of fire prevention is also a key area were the ministry should focus to ensure pupil and student dwellings meet the safety standards. Issues such as overcrowding in schools and children living in structurally unsound buildings should be at the top of the agenda, along with increasing the frequency and effectiveness of school inspections. Once we can ensure that the majority of school children are guaranteed decent meals and basic safety while at school, we can then move to determine how to regulate the schools that are believed to be indulging in excess. As it stands now, regulations such as banning food at visitation days appear like an over-regulation that unnecessarily infringes on learners' and parents’ emotional well-being when there are more grave issues that the education authorities could be addressing.

