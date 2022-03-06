New NCS board has its work cut out

Sports minister Hamson Denis Obua appointed and swore the incoming council of the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The council is the supreme decision making organ of the government regulatory organ as stipulated in the 1964 NCS Act.

This exercise, as undertaken by Mr Obua, is a ritual that happens every two years. An 11-member council departs for another to take a shot at improving Ugandan sports.

There have been as many councils as you are able to count over the past six decades However, it’s impossible to accord them a lot of credit for transforming sports in this country.

The challenges of the sub-sector remain clearly defined by poor infrastructure, inadequate funding, maladministration, and an archaic law, among others.

Their has got to be a deliberate and concerted plan to alter the ride if sports is ever going to get to the level it desires.

In naming the council, Mr Obua was careful to give it a good look defined by the presence of athletics legend Stephen Kiprotich who is a member. He is a 2012 Olympic champion having won marathon Gold in London, Uganda’s first since 1972. He would go on to clinch World Athletics Championships Gold in Moscow a year later.

Though still active, Kiprotich’s best years are behind him and he failed to finish the marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Surely, Kiprotich should be a voice for all sportsmen and women since his credentials cannot be in dispute.

Former basketball body president Mr. Ambrose Tashobya takes over as chairman. Tashobya replaces Dr Don Rukare, also president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, who had been chairman for the past two years.

Mr Tashobya’s term in charge of the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association ran from 2007 to 2019.

He has also been a player, coach and club owner. This CV is rich and enticing but his time at NCS will be defined by the aforementioned challenges and not his past.

From the previous council, Cecilia Anyakoit, Hajj Zubair Galiwango, Andrew Oteng Owiny, Dr George William Galiwango, Evelyn Gloria Piyola, and Agatha Namirembe are retained.

Former Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president Susan Anek Ongom joins the council along with Juliet Oyulu to bring the number of women to five, the highest since NCS was formed.

Having five women is ground breaking to emphasise that the selection is good for gender equity and equality.

Mr Derrick Namisi completes the council whose sittings are complemented by the NCS general secretary, Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, in an ex-officio capacity.

Beyond these CVs, a new sports policy, which is a key tool for streamlining guidance, support and funding programmes, is yet to be presented to Parliament for approval.