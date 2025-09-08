Northern Uganda pupils deserve more than attending classes

In northern Uganda, a distressing truth is evident that thousands of children are attending school year after year, but with little learning. A new baseline assessment conducted between March and April across 32 government-aided schools in Alebtong, Arua, Kole, and Oyam districts reveals a stark reality that 29 percent of pupils in Primary Three to Five are “non-readers,” unable even to recognise letters of the alphabet.

The depth of deficiencies is sobering. Among Primary Three learners, a mere one percent could read and understand a Primary Two–level English story. By Primary Five, only 11.4 percent could read and comprehend a story in a local language, and in Lugbara, six in 10 pupils remained non-readers.

Mathematics fares no better, with fewer than one in four pupils able to perform Primary Two–level multiplication (23.5 percent) or division (36.5 percent). These results expose systemic failures. Oyam’s Resident District Commissioner lambasts corruption in teacher recruitment, saying: “Best performing candidates… are left out.

The jobs are sold!”. Overcrowding compounds the crisis. Alebtong’s education officer laments classroom sizes of 120 students per teacher, “even magic” cannot reach all learners in 30 minutes. In one school, Primary Three has 287 pupils in a single classroom; Primary Four classes overflow into church halls. Inspectors note teachers truncating lessons to as little as 10 minutes, battling “low morale” and debilitating environments, children seated on floors, chalkboards illegible.

These are not isolated woes but entrenched, interlocking problems: poor teacher recruitment, degraded supervision, insufficient resources, and broken family support systems. Parental disengagement, shaped by the legacy of displacement, erodes the foundation of learning, as many parents lack the educational role modelling required to support their children.

The consequences are grave. Without urgent, targeted interventions, countless children will complete primary school functionally illiterate and innumerate, denying them fair chances in a competitive, knowledge-driven world. Yet hope remains. FICH’s executive director announces gender‑transformative interventions and strengthened assessment approaches through partnership with Uwezo Uganda.

These initiatives may foster inclusive learning environments and calibrate programming to real needs. This data is a wake-up call. It highlights the catastrophic failure of a system that prioritises school access over learning. The government, development partners, and other key stakeholders must urgently address corruption in teacher recruitment, invest in manageable class sizes, bolster inspection and morale, and cultivate parental engagement. Functioning schools are more than buildings; they are crucibles of human potential.

Northern Uganda’s children deserve not just seats in classrooms, but the gift of knowledge and dignity. It is time to transform this crisis into an opportunity and deliver education that truly empowers.