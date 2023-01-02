Now that 2023 is here…

We have begun a new chapter in the book of life titled, 2023. We do not have absolute control over everything that will happen this year but we are also not completely without influence.

By this time, ideally, some serious thought should have already been invested in reviewing the past year and setting some resolutions and goals for the New Year at a personal, institutional, regional, national and other levels. If this hasn’t yet been done, it’s not too late. Isn’t it true after all, that it is better late than never?

Last year suffered a difficult start due to effects of a long lockdown occasioned by Covid-19 and the effects were peppered through most of year, especially in the economy and the education system.

Rocky as it might have been, at least we resumed or as it was succinctly put by the President, the economy was reopened.

Student strikes were a notable occurrence in schools across the country and so were fires.

Some high, mighty and little known people amongst us passed on and new lives were born too, the full circle of life it was.

As we start afresh, let us purpose to be better than we were yesterday. If this means resolving what was left unfinished yesterday, or simply moving on to better, let’s do that.

The mistakes we are so ashamed of from yesterday should be the lessons that we use to make better choices this year.

How absurd it would be to stay the same year in, year out, and even worse to be unaware of such crippling stagnancy!

The New Year is an opportunity to do it all over again, but this time wiser, better.

Let’s make better policies, practice beneficial politics, give improved service delivery, exercise renewed allegiance to the rule of law, legislate as expected, ensure respect for rights, human and otherwise, budget and spend better, work smarter, practice responsible road use, take better care of ourselves and those in our circle of influence, basically, be better.

Resolutions might sound cliché and simplistic but like the saying goes, a man without a goal is like a ship without a rudder, he has no direction, no way to go, no way of knowing where he is going, he is lost in a world of confusion.