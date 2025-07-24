NRM must clean its house

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has once again emerged from a bruising round of party primary elections marked by the usual allegations; voter bribery, violence, vote rigging, favouritism, and the manipulation of voter registers, including blocking registered members from voting or allowing unregistered people to vote or running alternative registers. These reflect a bigger problem in the electoral management. With NRM being the ruling and most dominant party in the country, the democracy, or lack of, within its ranks spreads to all the parties, eroding people’s confidence in the electoral system. For decades, the President has credited his revolution for bringing democracy and re-enfranchising Ugandans to choose their leaders. However, if the elections in the last two decades of multiparty democracy are to be considered, the traces of democracy are thinner than the undemocratic credentials exhibited.

Yes, the NRM secretariat has acknowledged the chaos and pledged to “clean house,” promising disciplinary measures against errant members and tighter controls on future internal elections. But this has been said before. President Museveni is on the record saying the reason the party allowed its members to run as independents was because of the internal problems. But these have never been sorted. Why? Just before the primaries, he assured the country all the issues had been sorted, warning the losers to support the winners. Now, with national elections looming in 2026 and internal discontent threatening to boil over, the party must treat this moment as a serious reckoning.

The result of such an election is that factions grow, independent candidates rise from within, and the internal fractures have been visible in past general elections, where some of the fiercest competition against the NRM came from its dissatisfied members turned independents. The fact that the party has been ignoring electoral malpractice and working with products of such elections, party flagbearers, and independents sends a bad signal. Cleaning house must therefore mean more than a reshuffle or temporary bans. It should begin with a transparent, credible post-mortem of the primaries. It’s good that a tribunal is handling this. The party must enforce disciplinary action against those found guilty of malpractice.

The country cannot talk about electoral reforms when the ruling party is struggling on how to handle internal political processes. Reforms should start from the parties themselves before rolling out to the national level. The future of party politics and Uganda’s political culture depends on whether the party can rise above patronage and follow the principles of patriotism, pan-Africanism, and people-centred governance. The time to clean the house is now. Primaries have always set the pace for general elections. The winners of such elections, brought to the top by intimidation and violence, end up employing it for the general elections since they enjoy the powerful card of impunity.