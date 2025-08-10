NRM must take the lead in fighting money out of elections

The excessive use of money has been one of the biggest talking points from the recently concluded primaries of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Kilak County North Member of Parliament, Mr Anthony Akol, who contested to represent the same constituency on the ticket of the NRM admitted that he was forced to spend in excess of Shs300 million on the primaries, an amount which eclipsed by far, what he had been spending while contesting to represent the same constituency on the ticket of his former party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The problem is that excessive spending goes beyond the party primaries.

In October 2016, the Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) , which had worked in partnership with the National Democratic Institute (NDI), released findings from a study that revealed that 113 MPs had spent a staggering Shs24.7 billion on the process that saw them elected to parliament. The survey, which was based on interviews with 185 legislators, showed that the highest amount that was spent by a single candidate was Shs1 billion, while the least was Shs10 million.

The average was Shs218 million.

In October 2019, ACFIM published another report, “Unregulated campaign spending and its impact on electoral participation”, which indicated that one of the factors driving campaign spending was the “perception… that politics means wealth” and that winning an election is a guarantee that “things will come.” That clearly informs the decision by our politicians to invest so much money in getting elected.

The monkey is clearly on the back of the NRM, but it has not yet lifted a finger to address a problem that is fast turning elections and democracy into auctioned processes and not practices based on principles, values and ideas that can help foster national development.

The biggest problem has been the lack of a law that puts caps on what one can be spent at all levels of elections. A proposal to the effect that those found guilty of vote buying automatically lose their seats and be banned from contesting subsequent elections has never been supported.

In November 2018, President Museveni appealed to heads of political parties who attended a meeting of the Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) to work with the NRM to “eradicate electoral violence and the monetisation of politics to give democracy and stability a chance to flourish in Uganda”.

Such appeals will not help, but tangible action in the form of laws to fight money out of our politics should.