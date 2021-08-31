Objectifying refugees is wrong, should stop

Our view: To, therefore, suggest that any incoming refugee women would make for good wives or girlfriends and comment on their looks and bodies in such a way is deprecating. We can and should do better.

Two weeks ago, as the Taliban took hold of Afghanistan, causing many citizens to flee, news came through that Uganda was among the countries that had been contacted to help host Afghan refugees. State minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Ms Esther Anyakun, said then that the US government had requested President Museveni to host 2,000 refugees temporarily. What followed after was a lot of commentary on social media about whether this was something as a country we should do.

The most disturbing parts of some of that commentary were people saying they wanted to host Afghan women in their homes, or be part of those to receive and take care of them. The insinuation was that Afghan women were so beautiful and these people would not mind taking them on as girlfriends for the time they would be here, or even making them wives. Many including high profile figures made these derogatory comments or jumped in the fray to joke about the matter.

This was disturbing because that type of commentary continues to make women be perceived as objects, things meant to please and satisfy men’s whims. It forgets to look at women as human beings with feelings and rights.

Women and child refugees are among the most vulnerable in many parts of the world. They are more vulnerable to abuse, from people within their own refugee camps or even those outside of it. According to an article by UN Women, 60 per cent of preventable maternal deaths take place in humanitarian settings and at least one in five refugees or displaced women are estimated to have experienced sexual violence.

Women are also regarded as the home-makers and so even in a place like a refugee camp where they have little to no control over how to find ways to make an income and provide for the family, they are still expected to do so. The same UN Women article states: “Almost every sixth domestic worker in the world is an international migrant, and women make up 73.4 per cent of international migrant domestic workers.”

Refugees and migrants find themselves in difficult positions as they are trying to make a life in a different country, usually one they hardly know. They have to navigate a different setting with a culture, rules and systems foreign to them, as they count what they have lost and left behind in their homes of origin.

To, therefore, suggest that any incoming refugee women would make for good wives or girlfriends and comment on their looks and bodies in such a way is deprecating. We can and should do better.

