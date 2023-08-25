Odd ruling on divorce has embarrassed court

Something strange happened at the law courts the other week when a judge delivered a ruling that now turns out to have been made without legal basis, exposing the Judiciary to scandal, humiliation and condemnation.

Judge Eudes Keiterima’s August 18 verdict on Divorce Cause no. 020 of 2020 was, quite frankly, ridiculous. Reports have it that many of his learned brethren on the bench received it with consternation. Fellow judges were mortified by his finding that for one to get a divorce, you have to prove adultery in court. The palpably faulty judgement was premised on a repealed version of the Divorce Act.

It is in everyone’s interests that the responsible authorities redress this blunder at the earliest opportunity.

Many months ago, Parliament amended the Divorce Act to bring it into conformity with a Constitutional Court ruling repealing Section 4 of the Divorce Act. The amended law came into effect after presidential assent on May 10. Subsequently, the Law Revision (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2023, in which the amended Section 4 of the Divorce Act was included, was published.

Uganda’s matrimonial relations’ landscape was clarified following the repeal. Judge Keitirima, as head of the Family Division of the High Court, should have been seized of this significant change in the law which had been discriminatory against women.

His ruling has made a mockery of the judicial principle of precedent and the law itself. Under the repealed section, which was an annoying carry-over from unenlightened times, men only had to prove adultery to be set free from a broken marriage. Women, on the other hand, had to prove both adultery and some of the other grounds, including cruelty, desertion, bigamy, bestiality, change of religion etc.

Justifiably incredulous at the inherent discrimination, Fida, the association of women lawyers, lodged a complaint at the Constitutional Court (petition No. 02 of 2020), which court correctly answered in the affirmative. Our national position is now clearer. Discrimination of any kind was, in any case, already outlawed by Article 21 of the Constitution, which says all persons are equal before and under the law.

At any rate, in Divorce Cause No. 03 of 2003 (Speciosa Kazibwe vs Eng Charles Nsubuga Kazibwe), the courts had ruled that adultery and cruelty are distinct grounds in their own right. Further still, the Court of Appeal, in Civil Appeal No. 160 of 2018 (Rebecca Nagidde vs Charles Steven Mwasa), set a precedent when it ruled that, in light of Fida’s appeal, any one of the grounds provided for in the statute was enough for divorce to be granted.

As the unfortunate applicant in the wrongly disallowed divorce matter contemplates a possible appeal, and who should pay for it, it would be suicidal to let the judge’s decision to go unchallenged.

