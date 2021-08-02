Olympics: Govt should give athletes tools to succeed

By Editor More by this Author

Up to 11,090 athletes and an even greater number of officials and volunteers dominate our late night, early morning and daytime television with the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

There is a total of 339 events in 33 sports split into 50 disciplines. For Games that were delayed for a year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, no one knew what to expect.

With fans banned from the stadium and hosts Japan under a state of emergency due to record numbers of positive deaths, thrill was going to be the last item to expect.

This is the final week of the Games and amid the difficult circumstances, the competition has ticked many boxes.

Bermuda, the Philippines, and Qatar won their first-ever Olympic gold medals. San Marino and Turkmenistan won their first-ever Olympic medals.

Medals and the fierce competition preceding them is all we are bound to see and in that way, many are likely to miss the crystal ball.

However, the Olympic charter states the purpose of this quadrennial event as friendship, respect and excellence. Have you seen any of this among the competitors thus far?

Uganda has so far won two medals – a Silver and Bronze – in the 10,000m men’s finals where Joshus Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo finished second and third respectively.

The paid were expected to win medals, anyway. It’s easy to forget each of the other 23 athletes representing Uganda are the best at their art, or science.

The difference between them and the aforementioned pair is largely a shiny piece of metal. It’s easy to bash them and forget that they worked their socks to make the grade.

All of them still lack the minimum tools to excel at that level. For example, track athletes have not had access to Namboole stadium which has denied them the chance of training on the tartan.

The tartan is that red strip. Namboole is currently a Covid-19 treatment centre. The boxers, three of them knocked out in the first bouts, have not had competitive fights in 17 months.

The swimmers do not have an internationally recognised swimming pool to aid their training and local competitions.

The rower Kathleen Noble is lucky to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Her local federation here has been in wrangling for years.

All these things matter more than the medal count we may all want to debate when the curtain falls on the Games on Sunday. Let’s not even start on the level of sports funding.



