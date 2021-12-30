Omicron Variant: Don’t throw caution to the wind

According to Ministry of Health 1,809 more people tested positive for Covid-19 with four more virus deaths as infections on Thursday surged to 139,079 cases since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed in Uganda. The new cases and deaths are out of the 8,313 tests conducted on December 28, according to government. (See Daily Monitor December 30, “1,800 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Uganda”).

Although the new omicron variant has been said to be mild, it is highly transmissible as evidenced by the rising numbers of infections and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that the combination of Delta and Omicron variants is driving a dangerous tsunami of Covid-19 cases.

It is, therefore, foolhardy to ride on the cushion of the variant being mild and throw caution to the wind and yet this is essentially what most of us are doing. We continue to go about our daily business blatantly disregarding health guidelines and standard operating procedures. Masks are still being worn down at the chin or not at all and social distancing is a thing of the past. One need to only walk to a public place such as a supermarket or restaurant or even down a busy street to see this.

Behavioural fatigue is quite understandable but not if it could result in severe illness or worse, loss of life. We have fought a good fight since the virus invaded our livelihoods, why stop now?

The fight for survival must continue so put that mask back on, social distance, sanitize or wash hands with clean running water and soap every chance you get, get vaccinated, etc.