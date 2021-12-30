Omicron Variant: Don’t throw caution to the wind

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Covid-19
  • Our view:  Behavioural fatigue is quite understandable but not if it could result in severe illness or worse, loss of life. We have fought a good fight since the virus invaded our livelihoods, why stop now? 
  • The fight for survival must continue so put that mask back on, social distance, sanitize or wash hands with clean running water and soap every chance you get, get vaccinated, etc. 


 

According to Ministry of Health 1,809 more people tested positive for Covid-19 with four more virus deaths as infections on Thursday surged to 139,079 cases since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed in Uganda. The new cases and deaths are out of the 8,313 tests conducted on December 28, according to government. (See Daily Monitor  December 30, “1,800 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Uganda”).

