On whose side is IGG in fight against graft?

With all due respect, it is time to let the Inspector General of Government know that her office has hardly any moral authority left to castigate accounting officers as she did this week.

The office should be ashamed of its dubious record under Ms Beti Kamya, and especially because it has become notorious for being a very loud barking dog, but with barely any bite left in its fight.

As ombudsman of the government, the Inspectorate of Government is held to a much higher standard. It is expected to be beyond reproach because, if for nothing else, its most valuable asset is something called credibility. That credibility is earned through being seen to do your job as mandated – without fear or favour.

When one acts in a manner that seems to repudiate the foremost obligation and duty to root out corruption from Uganda’s body-politic, you quickly find yourself exposed to unbecoming characterisations as a willing lame duck.

One suspects that many of the accounting officers in attendance during her Wednesday meeting in Kampala were quietly sniggering as she lashed out, alleging their complicity in corruption. They must have found it more than a little funny that they were being rebuked by an official against whom similar allegations could be sustained.

Whereas it is undeniable that most of the theft of public resources and all the other insidious forms of corruption goes on under the watch of government’s accounting officers, it is also true that the Inspectorate is increasingly being viewed in very dim light because of its ambiguous posture.

How does the IGG expect the public to take that office seriously when it declines to prosecute even what look like obvious cases of corruption? Most recently, a former top dog at an important public agency admitted to dabbling in the high crime of bribery. The evidence appeared to be clear-cut. There is an account of the admission on parliamentary record. What does the Inspectorate do? Incredibly wave the white flag, claiming it is dropping the matter for want of sufficient evidence!

Examples of this sort of dereliction of duty are becoming so commonplace it would be well to advise the IGG that Ugandans are neither blind nor deaf. They see you at the Inspectorate pretending to talk tough against corruption. They also hear heartbreaking stories of how that office is suspected to be thoughtlessly sweeping cases of crass corruption under the carpet for political reasons.

They also see so-called ‘small fish’ being dragged before anti-graft courts for suspected corruption, and yet fat cats are allowed to walk scot-free on the most spurious grounds. It is time the Inspectorate decides on whose side it is in the fight against insitutionalised graft, there can be no fence-sitting in this serious matter.

