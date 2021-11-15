Only change will keep Mandela fresh for SC Villa 

SC Villa Jogoo interim president William Nkemba (L) hands instruments of power to the new club president Omar Ahmed Mandela (C) on November 13, 2021 as VEC chairman, Isaac Walukaga looks on. Photo/ Eddie Chicco

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • His exit was pegged on abuse by fans who he found to be unappreciative of the work he and his colleagues were doing. Well, Mandela returns to the same fans but the game has changed significantly. 

Mr Omar Ahmed Mandela was on Saturday confirmed as the president of one of Uganda’s biggest football clubs, SC Villa, 17 years after he made an unceremonious exit from the side. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.