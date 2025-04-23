Opposition politicians: Do away with theatrics

Our reportage on Sunday drew attention to Uganda's record debt levels that have left the country in a precarious position.

With a debt-to-GDP ratio that is marginally above the 50 percent threshold recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Uganda's economic dashboard might not be flashing crimson red yet.

But there can be no assurances. Judicious decisions tailored at taming the country’s borrowing appetite need to be taken. Yet here we are going out of our way to shell out an astronomical sum on lawmakers for doing President Museveni’s bidding in the House.

In the recent past, a conversation has started about, possibly, reducing the size of the House.The government of Uganda should be commended for exploring this, albeit belatedly. It is plain to see that the numbers in the House grew exponentially thanks to the country’s political culture that is steeped in clientelism. This client politics that thrives on a rather shameless exchange of goods and services for political support has ended up, as many warned, reaping the whirlwind.

Now some tough, and utterly necessary, decisions have to be taken. Since politics in Uganda has been commercialised inside out, an electioneering year—like the one we are currently in—is bound to change the ledger, and rarely in ways that are helpful. Already, as previously mentioned, lawmakers in the good graces of President Museveni have walked away with princely sums.

More such expenditures are to be expected as Mr Museveni looks to extend his presidency into a fourth decade.The Opposition in Parliament deserves praise for roundly condemning such actions at a time when the proverbial belt must be tightened. Yet they too do not come out of all of this with their reputation intact. The Opposition has contributed to what is by all measures an avoidable problem.

Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola’s failure to pass up the opportunity of receiving that humongous sum a lawmaker is entitled to in the one-off purchase of an automobile is particularly instructive. It followed his victory in the Kawempe North by-election barely months before Uganda goes to the polls. Mr Nalukoola was amongst the lawmakers that, at the prompting of Joel Ssenyonyi—the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), signed on the dotted line to indicate that they rebuffed the President's poisoned chalice.The National Unity Platform (NUP) member, indeed like the other lawmakers on the list, should be praised for choosing not to balloon the country's cost of public administration.

But, we reckon, it comes off as a performative action when a decision to cede other superfluous privileges is not taken. Money for automobiles and iPads, to mention but two, is not the drop in the ocean that Opposition lawmakers would want us to believe. No. Its cumulative effect is quite devastating.