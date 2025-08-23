Orders from above: Let govt institutions have leeway to work

Earlier this month, President Museveni wrote to Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja, directing her to help businessman Hamis Kiggundu execute “an imaginative” plan to build over the Nakivubo Channel. We have no cause to doubt Mr Museveni’s or Kiggundu’s good intentions, especially in their quest to see development.

Our challenge is where this leaves other institutions of government that should ordinarily be approving and overseeing projects such as Mr Kiggundu is proposing. It is disturbing that Mr Kiggundu made State House the first point of call. What is it about this project that made him submit his proposal to the President and not Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA)? One of the biggest criticisms of the State House under president Godfrey Binaisa was that it had been turned into “a clearing house”.

What have we reduced it to if it is the first point of call? The biggest talking point so far has been the implications of the proposed construction of the channel for Kampala City.

The city has been prone to flooding even when the channel has been as open as it has been. Where then, will such a development leave it? The most disturbing aspect here is that Mr Museveni’s letter was copied to the Vice President and the ministers of Kampala, Finance, Education, the Attorney General and Mr Kiggundu. It was not copied to KCCA where the Directorate of Physical Planning is ordinarily responsible for planning, designing and managing physical infrastructure in the city.

It was also not copied to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), which is charged with the responsibility of carrying out environmental impact assessments for projects that are likely to have a significant impact on the environment.

Similarly, it was not copied to the National Planning Authority (NPA), which is ordinarily charged with overseeing and approving physical plans to ensure orderly and sustainable development. This points to disdain for structures and institutions created under the Constitution.

A government that prides itself on having re-established the rule of law and returned the country to the rule of democracy does not override structures and institutions of its own government. The President should not come across as a person who views institutions as an inconvenience to his exercise of power and authority. T

hat is why it is important that the President takes one step back, withdraws his directive to the Prime Minister and advises Mr Kiggundu to submit his plans through normal established channels.

Institutions must work, and we must let them be seen to work.