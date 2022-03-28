Our health system demands more

News that expectant mothers seeking to deliver at Pallisa Hospital have only two delivery beds at their disposal is dampening to say the least.

According to the hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr David Okoth, a 10-year master plan for the hospital, which would probably see a sensible number of beds in the hospital, has never materialised. He says the lack of beds forces mothers to sleep on the floor of this busy facility that records a little over 4,000 patients monthly in the outpatient department and 400 for the inpatients facility. (Saturday Monitor March 26, “Pallisa hospital has only two delivery beds.”)

This is absurd but so is the state of many of our health centres and hospitals. Take for instance Karugutu Health Centre IV in Ntoroko District. It is reported that the health centre which serves a population of 300,000, including Congolese refugees has no mortuary so patients are forced to share wards with the dead.

Dr Fredrick Kahuma, the health officer in-charge of the facility, revealed that at this centre, when a patient dies, the corpse is left in the ward until relatives pick the body. If they delay, the body is left in the ward. (Daily Monitor March 8, “Patients, bodies share wards at health unit in Ntoroko). Lack of funds to construct a mortuary is what was cited as the reason for this bizarre state of affairs.

Of course it would be remiss not to note at this point that even with such grim reports, there are a number of health centres and hospitals lucky enough to receive equipment either from government, development partners and other well-wishers and for that we are grateful.

Unfortunately, the bad always overshadows the good, especially in critical sectors such as health where the lives of our people depend on their state and performance. This is why it is key to keep shinning the light on these not so glamourous details of our health system and continually call those in charge to find ways to outperform themselves in terms of working tirelessly to better the system and provide decent services for Ugandans.