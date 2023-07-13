Our problem is not absence of rules

The National Environment (Waste management) regulations of 2020 clearly provide for the management and disposal of waste, including, among others, the prohibition of the importation, sale, and use of plastic bags and other plastics used for packaging.

There are rules and regulations, notably on the use of road signs and markings such as reflectors that the traffic department attempted to enforce at the end of last year when traffic accidents hit a peak during the festive season.

Sadly, many of these regulations are often left to gather dust on the shelf after a short season of aggressive enforcement and awareness campaigns. From enforcing driving with seatbelts, helmets, and speed governors, to dumping and destruction of the environment, the public seems to have reached the conclusion that the rules are mere suggestions and that given enough time, the authorities will look away and the law-breaking can begin again in earnest.

Many of the regulations that are tossed aside or selectively implemented have a real impact on people’s lives and can sometimes be the difference between life and disaster.

Ignoring the building rules and standards is the reason why inconveniences are created in urban centres and buildings collapse, costing lives. A survey conducted by the National Building Review Board in 2021 showed that 88 percent of buildings do not conform to the provisions of the Building Control Act of 2013. While the regulations exist, flouting them appears to have become standard practice.

The culture of inspection has taken a back seat over the years, probably owing to the lack of resources to ensure there are teams consistently keeping an eye on various key areas but also due to the scourge of corruption where some officials will look the other way when rules are being flouted because a kickback or bribe has been paid on a project or by a motorist.

Allowing unregulated activity around our water bodies means we will spend more time dealing with the cleanup or effects of pollution. We are now dealing with the fallout from allowing loggers to overrun our forests and the effects of undisciplined, rogue motorists costing lives on the road after years of getting away with errant behaviour.