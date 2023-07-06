Our society not ready for DNA technology

There are social issues that take months of public concern or even a few epitaph for the government to react.

But in the brewing social storm stirred by a sharp rise in demand for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) paternity testing, the government reaction has been timely.

Although the government is said to have raised the red flags and set out to devise the YXZ of DNA because it found it necessary to look deeper into the question of “quality assurance”, the fact that it has recognised the potential danger posed to society if DNA testing is left unregulated is already good enough.

Science is the boon of solutions. But the bane in the quest for solutions through science can be devastating.

Certainly, DNA technology is not one our society was ready for. There are too many worms crawling in society after one-two-three men pried open lids of cans. Troubling reports of men filing for divorce, or pursuing changes in children’s particulars on national data registers, or cancelling benefits and calling back on responsibilities after paternity tests are telling.

Men who have never been subjected to paternity tests by their own parents are making the mad dash for DNA testing, many of them probably having enjoyed the love of their ‘fathers’ and inherited properties they “did not deserve”. Any guess that the same men hitting laboratories today would refuse to be subjected to DNA testing by the men who raised them is just as benign.

DNA technology is a welcome science. But how society embraces technology can tear apart the entire fabric of our society. There cannot be more evidence than already seen. With HIV, one had to undergo counselling before the test or receiving their result. But there are signs that counselling has no place in DNA laboratories, leaving gaping holes for emotional and mental breakdown in the wake of negative results. Even if counselling was given a central place in the laboratories rolling out DNA testing, it is highly unlikely that it would do much to stop family breakdown and abuse of children. Increased access to DNA testing will make it increasingly difficult for anyone to lie about the paternity of a child. That is deeply consoling for many planning to have children. However, uncontrolled paternity testing is already threatening the social fabric of the country.

There is an urgent need for regulation. For instance, DNA testing should be mandatory at birth and before a child has reached a certain age. A child must retain certain rights beyond a certain age because they did not choose to belong to their ‘fathers’.