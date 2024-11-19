Parents of premature babies deserve longer leave days

As Uganda joined the global community in commemorating World Prematurity Day on Sunday, parents of premature babies made a heartfelt appeal to the government to extend maternity and paternity leave days.

The current allowance of three months for mothers and a mere four days for fathers, as reported by this newspaper yesterday, is woefully insufficient, forcing parents to choose between their jobs and their babies' critical needs.

This publication reported that Mr Bazilo Kateregga of Preterm Parents Network Uganda poignantly highlighted the issue, stressing that caring for a premature baby requires a significant amount of time. He advocated for an extension to 180 days to ensure mothers don't have to sacrifice their careers for their children's well-being.

In Uganda, the Employment Act of 2006 falls short in supporting families during this critical period. An employed woman is entitled to only 60 working days of paid maternity leave, while a husband receives a paltry four working days of paternity leave.

The stark reality is that many mothers have already lost their jobs due to prolonged hospital stays, underscoring the urgent need for policy change.

Globally, premature birth remains a leading cause of death for children under five, with 13.4 million babies born prematurely every year.

To address this disparity, policymakers must consider the long-term benefits of extended leave.

Not only will it improve health outcomes for premature babies, but it will also alleviate the emotional and financial burdens on families. The World Prematurity Day 2024 theme, "Over 13 million babies are born prematurely every year. Access to quality care everywhere!" emphasizes the need for universal access to high-quality care.

As the world unites to raise awareness about premature birth, Uganda has an opportunity to lead by example.

It is necessary to increase paid maternity leave to at least six months to ensure mothers can provide critical care without jeopardizing their careers. Equally so, we ask that the government substantially increases paternity leave to enable fathers to support their partners and newborns during this vulnerable period.

In other cases, the authorities should provide financial assistance and counselling services to families with premature babies to mitigate the emotional and economic strain.

By revising its leave policies, the government can demonstrate its commitment to supporting families and ensuring the well-being of its most vulnerable citizens.

It's time to act and make a meaningful difference in the lives of premature babies and their families.